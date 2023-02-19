Ireland Men Train Against Ireland U20s At IRFU High Performance Centre

As preparations continue for next weekend’s double-header against Italy, the Ireland Men and Ireland U20s were hard at work at the IRFU High Performance Centre during the Six Nations down week.

Both sides are two from two in their respective Championship campaigns to date and they came together in Dublin last week, locking horns in a competitive and valuable training match.

Andy Farrell‘s squad are prepping for their Round 3 clash against Italy at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday (Kick-off 2.15pm), while Richie Murphy‘s U20s are in action on Friday night at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Check out the best action shots from Friday’s session below.