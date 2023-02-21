Ireland Squad Build Towards Italian Job

The Ireland squad were back on the training pitch at the IRFU High Performance Centre this morning, building towards Saturday’s Round 3 clash against Italy in Rome (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Andy Farrell‘s side are two from two at the start of the Guinness Six Nations, recording wins away in Wales and at home to France.

The squad are busy prepping for the visit to Stadio Olimpico, with Farrell set to name his Match Day Squad on Thursday.

