Ireland Training At The High Performance Centre

The Ireland squad were back in action at the IRFU High Performance Centre today as they prepare for the opening match of the Quilter Nations Series against Japan on Saturday afternoon.

The Ireland team to face Japan will be named at lunchtime on Thursday. There are now over 49,600 tickets sold for Saturday’s game at Aviva Stadium with the last remaining tickets available here. The matches against Australia (15th November) and South Africa (22nd November) have sold out.