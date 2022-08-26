Ireland Captain’s Run In Tokyo

The Ireland squad completed their preparation for Saturday’s second and final Test against Japan in Tokyo this morning.

Greg McWilliams‘ side earned an impressive nine-try win over the Sakura Fifteen in Shizuoka last weekend and are bidding to back it up and secure a famous Series win at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium on Saturday night (Kick-off 7pm local time/11am Irish time, live on TG4).

The squad came through a light Captain’s Run session on Friday, finalising prep for another showdown with the home side.

Check out the best training pics below.