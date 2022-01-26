Ireland Kick Off Six Nations Preparations At IRFU HPC

The Ireland squad were on the training paddock for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, as preparations step up a gear for the Guinness Six Nations .

Andy Farrell‘s side assembled in Dublin on Tuesday to start laying the foundations for the opening game of the Championship against Wales on Saturday, 5th February at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Captain Johnny Sexton led today’s pitch session at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of the squad’s departure for a warm-weather training camp in Portugal on Thursday.

Check out the best action shots from training below.