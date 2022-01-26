Ireland Kick Off Six Nations Preparations At IRFU HPC
The Ireland squad were on the training paddock for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, as preparations step up a gear for the Guinness Six Nations.
Andy Farrell‘s side assembled in Dublin on Tuesday to start laying the foundations for the opening game of the Championship against Wales on Saturday, 5th February at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).
Captain Johnny Sexton led today’s pitch session at the IRFU High Performance Centre ahead of the squad’s departure for a warm-weather training camp in Portugal on Thursday.
