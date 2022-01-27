Ireland Get Down To Work At IRFU HPC

The Ireland squad are ramping up their preparations for the start of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations .

Andy Farrell‘s side are just over a week out from their Championship opener against Wales at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 5th February and are laying the foundations for the visit of Wayne Pivac‘s men to Dublin.

The squad had an intense hit-out at the IRFU High Performance Centre before flying to Portugal for the start of their warm-weather training camp. Check out the best action shots below.