Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Galwegians Women Keep Up Winning Form Against Cooke

Galwegians Women Keep Up Winning Form Against Cooke

Gallery

25th January 2022 17:15

By Editor

Tries from Orla Dixon, Dearbhla Canty, Rhiann Heery (2) and Faith Oviawe steered Galwegians past Cooke on a 27-7 scoreline at Crowley Park.

The result made it back-to-back bonus point wins for Jarrad Butler’s Blue Belles in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference.

Scrum half Hannah Downey sidestepped through for Cooke’s only try, with the Belfast side on the road again next Saturday, away to Ballincollig. ‘Wegians have a top of the table clash with Suttonians.

Check out the best photos from Galwegians v Cooke, shot by Don Soules: