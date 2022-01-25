Galwegians Women Keep Up Winning Form Against Cooke

Tries from Orla Dixon, Dearbhla Canty, Rhiann Heery (2) and Faith Oviawe steered Galwegians past Cooke on a 27-7 scoreline at Crowley Park .

The result made it back-to-back bonus point wins for Jarrad Butler’s Blue Belles in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference.

Scrum half Hannah Downey sidestepped through for Cooke’s only try, with the Belfast side on the road again next Saturday, away to Ballincollig. ‘Wegians have a top of the table clash with Suttonians.

Check out the best photos from Galwegians v Cooke, shot by Don Soules: