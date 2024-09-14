Ireland Kick Off 150 Season With Stylish Win Against Australia

The 150 Season celebrations kicked off in style in Belfast on Saturday afternoon as Ireland beat Australia by 36-10 at Kingspan Stadium.

Ireland built a 17-5 halftime lead with scores from Aoife Dalton, Aoife Wafer and the returning Eimear Considine. Dannah O’Brien added two conversions.

The second half saw Ireland continue to work hard with the bench adding to the effort. Eve Higgins dived over after some sustained pressure to extend the lead before Wafer, who deservedly picked up the Player of the Match award, added a second try to her tally.

58 nóim #IREvAUS@IrishRugby – 24@WallaroosRugby – 5 An ionadaí Eve Higgins ag aimsiú an chéad úd don dara leath tar éis có-imirt iontach idir an foireann baile The substitute Eve Higgins gets the first try of the second half#IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/sRhqfCKKf5 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) September 14, 2024

The final score came from Cliodhna Moloney from a well executed lineout maul with the clock in the red.

Four players earned their first cap with Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Ruth Campbell impressing on their debut start while Erin King and Siobhán McCarthy both performed strongly off the bench.