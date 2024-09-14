Jump to main content

Ireland

Ireland Kick Off 150 Season With Stylish Win Against Australia

Gallery

14th September 2024 16:35

By Editor

The 150 Season celebrations kicked off in style in Belfast on Saturday afternoon as Ireland beat Australia by 36-10 at Kingspan Stadium.

Ireland built a 17-5 halftime lead with scores from Aoife Dalton, Aoife Wafer and the returning Eimear Considine. Dannah O’Brien added two conversions.

The second half saw Ireland continue to work hard with the bench adding to the effort. Eve Higgins dived over after some sustained pressure to extend the lead before Wafer, who deservedly picked up the Player of the Match award, added a second try to her tally.

The final score came from Cliodhna Moloney from a well executed lineout maul with the clock in the red.

Four players earned their first cap with Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Ruth Campbell impressing on their debut start while Erin King and Siobhán McCarthy both performed strongly off the bench.