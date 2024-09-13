Captain’s Run For 150 Match Against Australia
One last run out ahead of the historic IRFU 150 Celebration match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium.
Vintage. Steeped in history. Ireland. ☘️#IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/DF9FT8gUSd
The Ireland Women’s team will be the first team to wear the newly unveiled Canterbury limited edition 150 jersey when they face the Wallaroos in Belfast on Saturday afternoon. The Women’s version of the jersey is also on sale now exclusive to Elverys – buy here.