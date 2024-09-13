Jump to main content

Ireland

Captain’s Run For 150 Match Against Australia

Gallery

13th September 2024 16:48

By Editor

One last run out ahead of the historic IRFU 150 Celebration match against Australia at Kingspan Stadium.

The Ireland Women’s team will be the first team to wear the newly unveiled Canterbury limited edition 150 jersey when they face the Wallaroos in Belfast on Saturday afternoon. The Women’s version of the jersey is also on sale now exclusive to Elverys – buy here.

 