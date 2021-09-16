Ireland Hard At Work In Parma

The Ireland squad completed another intense session in Parma on Thursday afternoon as preparations intensify for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier against Italy (Kick-off 2pm Irish time, live on World Rugby social media channels and rugbyworldcup.com/2021).

Following the Round 1 defeat to Spain, Adam Griggs‘ side have put the head down and got through two excellent days of training at their Italian base, with all focus now on the showdown against the host nation this coming Sunday.

The Ireland team to face Italy will be named on Saturday afternoon, with the squad then completing their Captain’s Run at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Take a look through some training shots below.