Ireland Begin Warm Weather Training Camp In Portugal

After touching down in Portugal on Thursday, the Ireland squad kick-started their Guinness Six Nations training camp at The Campus resort in Quinta do Logo this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre earlier in the week as they build towards the Championship opener against Wales on Saturday, 5th February (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Following a beach recovery session yesterday, the hard work continued on the pitch on Friday morning – check out the best training shots below.