Ireland Crowned WXV3 Champions In Dubai

Ireland edged out Spain in a tight final game to lift the inaugural WXV3 Trophy in Dubai. Spain took the lead after 10 minutes with Edel McMahon in the sin bin for a high tackle. Spain touched down and converted for a lead they only gave up in the final minutes of the game.

On 24 minutes Spain extended their lead to 10 points before Dannah O’Brien narrowed the gap on 35 with a penalty. Spain hammered the Irish line and Linda Djougang saw yellow. The first half ended Ireland 3 Spain 13.

Ireland clawed their way back into the game in the second half and on 60 minutes a maul off the lineout saw Grace Moore power over and O’Brien added the conversion to leave Ireland just three points behind.

Ireland continued the pressure and afterher series of mauls Neve Jones squeezed in for the vital score to leave it Ireland 15 Spain 13.