Ireland Captain’s Run In Cardiff

The Ireland squad completed their eve of match preparations at the Principality Stadium on Friday afternoon, coming through their Captain’s Run ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Andy Farrell’s side arrived into Cardiff on Thursday evening from Faro, where they spent the last seven days at a warm-weather training camp in Quinta do Lago.

Ireland face Warren Gatland‘s Wales in the opening round of the 2023 Championship, with a sell-out crowd expected at the Principality Stadium for Saturday’s showdown.

Check out the best action images from Friday’s Captain’s Run below.