Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to preparations for Saturday’s Vodafone Summer Series opener against Japan with a run-through at Aviva Stadium this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side return to Test action against the Brave Blossoms on Saturday lunchtime (Kick-off 1pm) for an eagerly-anticipated game that will see 3,000 supporters attend Aviva Stadium.

James Ryan led Friday’s Captain’s Run and you can check out the best action shots from the session below.