The IRFU 150 Gala Dinner

A star studded who’s who of Irish Rugby including Grand Slam Captains, former internationals and coaches were present at the IRFU Gala Dinner in the RDS to celebrate the anniversay season for Irish Rugby.

Hosted by Craig Doyle and Jacqui Hurley the dinner included special appearances from the four living Grand Slam captains, Brian O’Driscoll (2009), Fiona Coghlan (2013), Rory Best (2018), and Johnny Sexton (2023).

Current Ireland Women’s co-captain Edel McMahon was on hand for the celebration as were Grand Slam winners Nora Stapleton, Joy Neville and Niamh Briggs.

Ollie Campbell, who presented the Ireland team jerseys this week, was just one of the many legends of the men’s game at the dinner.

Donal Lenihan, Keith Wood and Grand Slam winning coach Declan Kidney were also in attendance.

Guests were also treated to a special rendition of Ireland’s Call by young Stevie Mulrooney and Phil Coulter.