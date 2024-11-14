Ireland Team Captain’s Run At UCD

The Ireland team Captain’s Run took place at UCD earlier today as the squad put the final preparations in place ahead of the Autumn Nations Series clash with Argentina on Friday night at Aviva Stadium.

The team trained at UCD today as Aviva Stadium is in use this evening for the Ireland v Finland football match.

Speaking after training Ireland captain Caelan Doris spoke about how the ‘edge’ in training this week, “There are a lot of people who want to wear the jersey so there’s a bit of pressure to perform there but excitement as well, an opportunity too, so that’s the underlying thing. “A little bit of edge in training this week yeah, but I think that’s a positive thing.

“I hope that comes out in edge on the pitch and in physicality and in more intent, which I think we lacked at times last Friday.”