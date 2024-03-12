In Pics: Ireland Training Scotland Week
The Ireland squad were on pitch at the IRFU High Performance Centre today as they prepare for the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against Scotland.
Speaking at media after training, Defence Coach Simon Easterby said, “We could have won it, we didn’t, we need to take the learnings from that but we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We need to pick ourselves up for Saturday. The leadership group is really aware of the mood in the camp, even when we’ve won there has been disappointment at times and reflection on what we could have done better.”