In Pics: Ireland Edged Out In Twickenham Thriller

A late Marcus Smith drop goal sealed a dramatic win for England in a thrilling encounter at Twickenham. Ireland’s hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams are over. But Andy Farrell’s men return to the Aviva Stadium next Saturday to play Scotland in the final round, with the chance to retain the title.

The losing bonus point moves Ireland onto 16 points. England are second on 12 points, with Scotland on 11. Four first half penalties from Jack Crowley and two second half tries from James Lowe saw Ireland leading 20-22 with just minutes on the clock but Smith’s dramatic drop goal sealed the win for the home side.