Captain’s Run For Ireland v Fiji

It was a cold start to the morning for the Ireland squad at Captain’s Run in Aviva Stadium but the two new caps still performed the customary hand holding walk out before training.

Ireland skipper Caelan Doris knows well the challenge posed by Fiji, “I mean we definitely respect them, how they play. The two things you look at are their pace and their skillset, the way they throw the ball around, but also they’re a very powerful team.

“It’s going to be a very physical game. I remember the one a couple of years back for how physical it was. It’s going to be the same tomorrow and looking forward to the challenge of that.