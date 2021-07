Andy Farrell has included eight uncapped players in the match day 23 for the Vodafone Summer Series match against USA on Saturday evening in Aviva Stadium. Four new caps will start the game – Tom O’Toole and Nick Timoney in the pack and James Hume and Robert Baloucoune in the backs. For more are named in the replacements – Paul Boyle, Fineen Wycherley, Caolin Blade and Harry Byrne.