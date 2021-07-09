Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Saturday’s final Vodafone Summer Series game against USA at Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell‘s men have got through another good week of work in the build-up to the Test match against the Eagles (Kick-off 7.15pm) and had one final run out during their Captain’s Run on Friday morning.

The Ireland Head Coach has named eight uncapped players in his Match Day squad, with over 6,000 supporters due to return to Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Take a look through some of the best action shots from Friday’s session below.