Ulster Signal Intent With Stirring Victory In Clermont

Ulster claimed the scalp of Clermont Auvergne at their Stade Marcel Michelin cauldron, coolly closing out a momentum-building 29-23 victory in the Heineken Champions Cup .

Dan McFarland’s men bounced home with a deserved four points, ahead of the visit of Northampton Saints to Kingspan Stadium this Friday night.

19-point hero John Cooney, who was the Heineken star-of-the-match, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney all stood out for their performances against the French giants.