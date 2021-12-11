Jump to main content

Front Rowers Impress As Leinster Cruise Past Bath
Front Rowers Impress As Leinster Cruise Past Bath

Gallagher Premiership strugglers Bath had their moments, but seven-try Leinster proved too strong in a 45-20 Heineken Champions Cup victory…
Ruddock Leads Leinster For Aviva Return

Leinster return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time since September, hosting Bath in their opening game of this…
