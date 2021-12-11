Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
4 hours ago
Report
Front Rowers Impress As Leinster Cruise Past Bath
Gallagher Premiership strugglers Bath had their moments, but seven-try Leinster proved too strong in a 45-20 Heineken Champions Cup victory…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players