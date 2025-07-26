A Famous Night In Melbourne As Lions Celebrate Series Triumph

The British & Irish Lions have matched their 2013 predecessors in winning a Test series in Australia, doing so with a match to spare following a thrilling 29-26 comeback victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne .

Hugo Keenan’s 79th-minute try made it 2-0 overall and sent the ‘Sea of Red’ in raptures. His Ireland colleagues, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Beirne, also crossed the whitewash, along with Tom Curry and Huw Jones.

Australia dazzled with three tries in the space of eight first-half minutes – James Slipper, Jake Gordon, and Tom Wright struck in quick succession to open up a 23-5 lead – but Andy Farrell’s men had the answers.

It was the Lions’ first ever Test win over Australia in Melbourne, having lost two previous encounters in the city in 2001 and 2013. They are also 2-0 up in a series for the first time since the 1997 tour to South Africa.