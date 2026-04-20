Aviva Minis National Rugby Festival

There are four provincial Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals each season, followed by the highlight of the year, the National Aviva Mini Rugby Festival in Aviva Stadium.

Over 2,000 girls and boys have enjoyed the four provincial festivals earlier in the season. Fun, friends and rugby are the main emphasis of the Aviva Minis Rugby Festivals, aiming to create a memorable experience for all involved.

Festivals this season have been hosted in Galway Bay RFC (Connacht), Killarney RFC (Munster) and Balbriggan RFC (Leinster), and Rainey RFC (Ulster). The clubs provide a wonderful backdrop for the visiting teams and their coaches and parents.

Along with our 4 provincial festivals, we also host a dedicated Girls’ Festival, which saw 400 girls take part at Mullingar RFC in March.

Last Sunday saw over 340 kids take to the pitch in Aviva Stadium for the national festival, representing 20 clubs around the country.! Special guest Jamson Gibson Park called in to meet the teams, see some of the images from the Aviva National Rugby Festival.