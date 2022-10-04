Emerging Ireland Captain’s Run Ahead Of Pumas Challenge

The Emerging Ireland squad completed their Captain’s Run in Bloemfontein on Tuesday morning ahead of tomorrow’s second Tour match against the Pumas (Kick-off 4pm, live on IrishRugby.ie).

Head Coach Simon Easterby earlier announced a much-changed Match Day 23 for Wednesday’s clash against the Currie Cup champions at Toyota Stadium, with Cian Prendergast named to captain the side from the back row.

Check out the best action shots from today’s session at Grey’s College below.