Emerging Ireland Squad Visit Bloemfontein Orphanage

The Emerging Ireland squad today visited the Little Flowers Early Learning Development Centre on the outskirts of Bloemfontein, an orphanage that houses, cares and educates young children in a safe environment.

The Emerging Ireland players and staff visited the orphanage during their three-match Tour of South Africa, spending the afternoon with the children, and bringing them foodstuffs, toys and sports equipment.

You can check out some of the best photos below.