Connacht Hit Stade For Six In Gusty Galway
Having lost their last two European games at the Sportsground, Connacht made sure to start this season’s Heineken Champions Cup in the best possible fashion.
Tries from Caolin Blade, John Porch, Alex Wootton, Eoghan Masterson, Diarmuid Kilgallen and Cian Prendergast saw them pocket the full five points in a 36-9 triumph over Stade Francais.
Andy Friend’s charges are on the road next Sunday, visiting Leicester Tigers, the unbeaten Gallagher Premiership leaders.