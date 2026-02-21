Five-Try Ireland Fire On All Cylinders Against Oldest Rivals

Ireland were electric at times as they reeled off tries from player-of-the-match Jamison Gibson-Park, Robert Baloucoune, Tommy O’Brien, Dan Sheehan , and Jamie Osborne to beat England in record-breaking fashion.

Aided by Jack Crowley’s 17-point kicking haul, Andy Farrell’s men eclipsed their 32-15 win from 2022, as they ran out 42-21 winners at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for Ireland’s biggest ever away victory over England.

After playing a central role in the team staying in Guinness Men’s Six Nations title contention, scrum half Gibson-Park said: “We were challenged a bit after our first outing against France and it wasn’t something we were overly proud of. We saw a bit of that today.

“We were brave and we love to put the ball in space and let the guys on the edge do special things. I don’t know whether we’ve gone way from that a little bit.

“I count myself very lucky to be part of this team, and it was unbelievable to be out there with the lads.

“It was a performance we can be proud of because it’s unbelievably difficult to come to Twickenham and do that. We’re pretty happy and we’ll share a few beers tonight.”