Gavin To Start For Ireland As Osborne Gets Lions Call Up

Uncapped Connacht centre Hugh Gavin will start for Ireland against Portugal on Saturday as Leinster’s Jamie Osborne has been called up to the British & Irish Lions.

The Ireland team was announced earlier this morning with Gavin named in the replacements but the change means he now joins Shayne Bolton and Alex Kendellen as the other uncapped players in the starting XV.

Calvin Nash comes in to the replacements.

As a result of the change to the starting team, there is a slight change to the Ireland men’s cap numbers for the three debutants (which is awarded in alphabetical order by surname): Shayne Bolton (cap number 1,175), Hugh Gavin (cap number 1,176), Alex Kendellen (cap number 1,177).

Speaking about the call up and the change to the Ireland team Paul O’Connell said:

“On behalf of the Ireland team I would like to congratulate Jamie on his selection to the British & Irish Lions. It’s fantastic news for Jamie and we wish him well in Australia. Jamie has been a consistent performer for Leinster and Ireland and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to the Lions squad. Good luck to Hugh (Gavin) who will now make his first start for Ireland on Saturday in Lisbon, with the experienced Calvin (Nash) moving on to the bench.”

Saturday’s game in Lisbon will be Ireland’s 765th Men’s Test and it will be broadcast live on Virgin Media.

Ireland Team & Replacements

15: Jimmy O’Brien (Naas RFC/Leinster)(9)

14: Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(1)

13: Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)*

12: Stuart McCloskey (Bangor RFC/Ulster)(20)

11: Shayne Bolton (Connacht)*

10: Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)(25)

9: Craig Casey (Shannon RFC/Munster)(captain)(19)

1: Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)(3)

2: Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)(5)

3: Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

4: Tom Ahern (Shannon RFC/Munster)(1)

5: Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)(1)

6: Ryan Baird (Dublin University FC/Leinster)(28)

7: Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)*

8: Cian Prendergast (UCD RFC/Connacht)(4)

Replacements:

16: Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(3)

17: Michael Milne (UCD RFC/Munster)(1)

18: Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(16)

19: Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(2)

20: Max Deegan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)(3)

21: Ben Murphy (Clontarf FC/Connacht)(1)

22: Ciaran Frawley (UCD RFC/Leinster)(8)

23: Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(11)

*denotes uncapped