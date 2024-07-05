Captain’s Run In Johannesburg

The Ireland team had their final run out of the week at their training base in Johannesburg this morning. Tomorrow they face South Africa in Pretoria at Loftus Versfeld.

Andy Farrell has named the uncapped Jamie Osborne to make his international debut saying, “Jamie’s been part of our squad for some time now and his skillset is very interesting for us to see what he can do. What I’ve seen in the back end of the season is that whenever he plays he’s got presence. He suits the way we play.”

The match is live on Sky Sports and kicks off at 4pm Irish time. You can also follow all the action in the build up and on the day in our Match Centre with live updates and stats – click here.