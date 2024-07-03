Ireland Squad Host Training Session With Young Players From School Of Hard Knocks

It was a memorable afternoon for members of the Ireland squad in Johannesburg this afternoon, as they took time out of their match week schedule to meet young rugby players from the School of Hard Knocks organisation.

Led by captain Peter O’Mahony, the Ireland squad took part in a training session with over 50 local boys and girls at St Peter’s College in Johannesburg, where Andy Farrell’s side have been based in the build up to Saturday’s first Test against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

After a quick warm-up, the backs and forwards split into two groups for skill-based drills, presenting those in attendance with an invaluable opportunity to learn from members of the Ireland squad, before a Q&A session with Joe McCarthy and Caolin Blade rounded off a wonderful afternoon in the Johannesburg sun.

The School of Hard Knocks is a sport for development NGO that delivers programmes to youths and adults to assist them in dealing with trauma and to improve their emotional wellbeing, and the Irish Embassy in South Africa has been working closely with the organisation since 2022.