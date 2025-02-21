Captain’s Run In Cardiff

Dan Sheehan lead the team out for Captain’s Run ay one of the great stadiums in World Rugby – the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Sheehan was named captain in the absence of the injured Caelan Doris.

Speaking about being handed the captain’s armband he told Irish Rugby TV, “It’s brilliant. It’s something I probably, as a kid, never thought I had the capabilities (for).

“Probably always a bit reserved as a child, and only in the last few years really grown the sort of leadership skills within both Leinster and Ireland. So it was nice to get a taste of it back in Leinster a couple of weeks ago, but a new challenge this week is nice.”

“It’s nice to chat to Caelan. We have Johnny (Sexton) in camp as well, and obviously Pete. They have been the last three (captains), so got a few little tips off them but I don’t want to try to replicate them, I want to make sure that I stay to myself and stay to who I am.

“That’s how I’ve sort of approached the week, and it’s been really nice to take hold of a week and make sure I’m thinking about other things and how the week is going. I’ve enjoyed it so far.”

Saturday will also bring a first taste of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship for fullback Jamie Osborne as well replacements Gus McCarthy, Cian Prendergast and the uncapped Jack Boyle.