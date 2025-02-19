Ireland ‘A’ Squad Training At The High Performance Centre

The Ireland ‘A’ squad are training at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash against England ‘A’ at Ashton Gate (Kick-off 1pm).

The Ireland ‘A’ Coaching Team, led by Head Coach Mike Prendergast, have selected an exciting 29-player squad capatained by Max Deegan.

Prendergast said: “I am hugely excited to work with such a talented group of players and coaches and we’re all looking forward to the opportunity to represent our country in Bristol this weekend.

“It is an experienced group with a number of capped senior internationals named alongside players who have featured for Emerging Ireland and for their provinces in recent months. The standard, whenever you pull on an Ireland jersey, is to perform to the best of your ability and we believe that we have a good blend of talented players who will look to take this opportunity to impress the national and provincial coaches.