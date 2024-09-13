Canterbury Unveil Limited Edition Ireland Kit To Celebrate 150th Year Anniversary

Heritage rugby brand and partners of Irish Rugby, Canterbury of New Zealand, have today unveiled a limited edition Ireland kit, celebrating 150 years of Rugby in Ireland.

The exclusive kit pays homage to the history of Irish international rugby, with the classic design taking inspiration from 1875. The large white collar and bold crest creates a vintage aesthetic, with Canterbury bringing an old classic back to life.

An initial 150 women’s jerseys will be available from today, Friday 13th September for Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test match against the Wallaroos at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday.

The 150 women’s jersey will be available exclusively through Canterbury.com and through Elverys.ie who will retail the jersey packaged in a commemorative anniversary box.

The full release of men’s, women’s, and kid’s jersey will be on 29th November, available in selected Intersport Elverys stores and online ahead of Irish Rugby’s 150th Anniversary Test match against the Wallabies at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 30th November. Prices start from £60/€75.

Throughout the 2024/25 season, the IRFU will mark the 150th Anniversary of Ireland’s inaugural international rugby match, which took place between Ireland and England on 15th February, 1875, with a calendar of events to celebrate the game of rugby in Ireland.

Ready to start our 150th Anniversary celebrations this weekend! 👀#IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/854tn2YHkI — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 12, 2024

The celebrations will then conclude with the British & Irish Lions facing Argentina at Aviva Stadium for the first time on Irish soil on Friday, 20th June 2025.

Simon Rowe, SVP Sports Marketing/Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand, commented: “The 150th anniversary of Rugby in Ireland is a once-in-a-lifetime celebration, and we’re excited to offer fans a unique way to be part of this historic moment. This limited edition kit not only honors the legacy of Irish Rugby with a design inspired by the original 1875 jersey but also incorporates the latest performance technology for today’s game. We hope this commemorative jersey becomes a treasured keepsake for fans, as we all come together to mark this special anniversary in Irish Rugby history.”

Michael Collopy, Chair of the Commercial & Marketing Committee at IRFU, said: “The IRFU 150th is a significant milestone in the story of Irish Rugby and we are excited that the Women’s and Men’s international teams will wear this specially produced kit for our fixtures against Australia this Autumn. The one-off kit beautifully marries the traditional with the modern and we believe that it will be a much sought-after kit for supporters in Ireland and across the world. Our thanks to Canterbury for producing this kit and for their ongoing support of Irish Rugby.”

Philip Staunton, Buying Director at Elverys, said: “Intersport Elverys can trace its relationship with the IRFU back to the early 20th century from our original home on O’Connell Street. The 150th Anniversary of the IRFU marks a momentous occasion in Irish sports history, and Intersport Elverys are thrilled to commemorate it with the release of a classic jersey that promises to become a treasured collector’s item.

“The IRFU’s 150 Working Group, in collaboration with Canterbury, has done an exceptional job in honoring the union’s historic milestones and the legacy of Ireland’s greatest players. We believe that supporters will truly appreciate the dedicated storytelling and craftsmanship behind this limited edition release, presented in a special commemorative box.”

150 women’s limited edition jerseys will be available via Elverys.ie and Canterbury.com from today, with the full release scheduled for 29th November which includes men’s, women’s and children’s variations. Supporters can sign up on Elverys.ie and Canterbury.com to be notified as soon as they become available.

Prices start from £60/€75 for children’s kits, and £82/€100 for adults.