Captain’s Run At Kingspan Stadium

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations gets underway at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, at 1p.m. Today the Belfast ground played host to Captain’s Run – that one last session ahead of the big game.

Amee Leigh Costigan will skipper the team with Neve Jones named Vice Captain. Squad captain Edel McMahon is on the bench and ready to bring her considerable experience to bear when called on.

A small group of fans from a local Primary School got to watch proceedings and it is expected that a large crowd will be on hand tomorrow to cheer on the team and enjoy the build up, match and entertainment.