Three Try Ireland Deny France A Bonus Point

Ireland were under the cosh for the opening 15 minutes of the first half and French pressure forced several mistakes in a nervy looking Ireland. France were 5-17 up at half time with Ireland’s score inevitably coming from Aoife Wafer.

Ireland came out fighting in the second half and thanks to twenty minute red card for France, the Irish maul yielded two more tries with Neve Jones and Wafer dotting down again to bring it to 15-17.

There were still too many mistakes though and France showed their ability to capitalise with a penalty and another try on 73 minutes for it to finish 15-27 to the visitors.

France will leave Belfast with the win and Ireland will rue some crucial mistakes but with plenty of positives to build on for the rest of the Chamoionship.