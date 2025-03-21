Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France
Kingspan Stadium in Belfast provides the backdrop in Round 1 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship for what promises to be an action packed day on and off the pitch.
From car parking to buggy parking and from face painting to the greatest Carrot in the world and a spectacular half-time performance from LYRA, here’s your guide to an incredible match day.
Key Times
11 a.m. – Gates Open
11:30 a.m. – Ireland Team Arrival
12:00 p.m. – Ireland Warm Up Begins
12:55 p.m. – Teams Take The Pitch
12:56 p.m. – Anthems performed by Jennifer Dalton and Lyra
1:00 p.m. – Kick Off
Tickets
Get your match tickets now from ticketmaster
Match Entertainment
Music, flags, face painting, target practice, prizes and the one and only Kevin the Carrot…we’ve got you covered before the match.
Half Time Show
Match Day Assistance
Kingspan Stadium is ready to host fans of all ages and staff will be on hand to assist and guide you as you enjoy the day.