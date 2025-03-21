Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast provides the backdrop in Round 1 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship for what promises to be an action packed day on and off the pitch.

From car parking to buggy parking and from face painting to the greatest Carrot in the world and a spectacular half-time performance from LYRA, here’s your guide to an incredible match day.

Key Times

11 a.m. – Gates Open

11:30 a.m. – Ireland Team Arrival

12:00 p.m. – Ireland Warm Up Begins

12:55 p.m. – Teams Take The Pitch

12:56 p.m. – Anthems performed by Jennifer Dalton and Lyra

1:00 p.m. – Kick Off

Tickets

Get your match tickets now from ticketmaster

Match Entertainment

Music, flags, face painting, target practice, prizes and the one and only Kevin the Carrot…we’ve got you covered before the match.

Half Time Show

Match Day Assistance

Kingspan Stadium is ready to host fans of all ages and staff will be on hand to assist and guide you as you enjoy the day.