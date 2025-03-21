Jump to main content

Ireland

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France

News

21st March 2025 07:30

By Editor

Aoife Dalton signs autographs for fans after the game 14/9/2024

Ireland’s Aoife Dalton signs autographs for fans after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast provides the backdrop in Round 1 of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship for what promises to be an action packed day on and off the pitch.

From car parking to buggy parking and from face painting to the greatest Carrot in the world and a spectacular half-time performance from LYRA, here’s your guide to an incredible match day.

Key Times

11 a.m. – Gates Open
11:30 a.m. – Ireland Team Arrival
12:00 p.m. – Ireland Warm Up Begins
12:55 p.m. – Teams Take The Pitch
12:56 p.m. – Anthems performed by Jennifer Dalton and Lyra
1:00 p.m. – Kick Off

Tickets

Get your match tickets now from ticketmaster

Match Entertainment

Music, flags, face painting, target practice, prizes and the one and only Kevin the Carrot…we’ve got you covered before the match.

Half Time Show

Match Day Assistance

Kingspan Stadium is ready to host fans of all ages and staff will be on hand to assist and guide you as you enjoy the day.

 