Farrell Announces Lions Team For 1888 Cup Match Against Argentina

Andy Farrell has named his first ever British & Irish Lions matchday squad ahead of the opening match of their 2025 summer schedule.

Playing on Irish soil for the first time, the Lions will take on Argentina in Friday’s historic 1888 Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm – live on Sky Sports Main Event & TG4). The last remaining tickets are available to buy here.

Saracens and England lock Maro Itoje will captain the team for the very first time as he prepares for his third tour, which will see Farrell’s men take on the Wallabies in Australia.

In total 14 players could make their Lions debuts against the Pumas, while two-times tourists Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne, Tom Curry, Marcus Smith, and Duhan van der Merwe all featured in South Africa in 2021.

The Lions can also call on the experience of three-times tourists Elliot Daly and Tadhg Furlong off the bench.

In the familiar setting of the home of Irish Rugby, there are starts for the Ireland trio of Aki, Beirne, and Finlay Bealham, who was called up to the tour squad to replace the injured Zander Fagerson.

Aki forms a centre partnership with Scotland’s Sione Tuipulotu for the first time, in a the Lions back-line that will be led by Northampton Saints and England’s Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell.

Connacht tighthead Bealham joins England pair Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in the front row, and Munster captain Beirne will pack down with Lions skipper Itoje to complete the tight five.

There are a further three Ireland players among the replacements, with Furlong, who is returning from a calf injury, set for his first match minutes since the Investec Champions Cup semi-final in early May.

His international team-mate, Mack Hansen, has recovered from an ankle injury to be included on the bench, and Rónan Kelleher, the only player who featured in either of last weekend’s URC or Premiership finals, is also poised for his maiden Lions appearance.

Lions head coach Farrell commented: “Congratulations to Maro ahead of leading out the Lions for the first time – it is a truly special moment, and one that very few players ever get to experience.

“Maro has led the group well during our time in Portugal and then Dublin this week. This is also our first opportunity to show what the 2025 Lions are about and what we want to stand for as a team.

“We know that Argentina will challenge us up front and out wide – so Friday night will be a tough contest, but also a great occasion for all the fans.”

BRITISH & IRISH LIONS TEAM & REPLACEMENTS (v Argentina, 1888 Cup Match, Aviva Stadium, Friday, June 20, kick-off 8pm):

15. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

14. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

13. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) (capt) #825

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

7. Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)

17. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) #818

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

21. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

22. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

23. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)