Back In Time: A Decade On From Ireland’s Under-20 Six Nations Win

Ireland’s Under-20 Grand Slam triumph last March naturally evoked memories of the same feat being achieved by Eric Elwood ‘s Class of 2007, but this week also marked the 10-year anniversary of another major achievement by an Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC.

Coached by Allen Clarke, Ireland secured just their second Six Nations title at the age-grade in 2010 with a side sprinkled with future senior internationals, including captain Rhys Ruddock, Andrew Conway, Dominic Ryan, John Cooney and Simon Zebo.

Four wins from their five games handed Clarke’s Ireland a well-deserved title success and a Triple Crown to boot, as wingers Conway and Darren Hudson finished as the tournament’s top try-scorers with four apiece.

After a comprehensive 39-0 victory over Italy at Dubarry Park in the opening round, Ireland suffered a narrow 20-15 defeat to France in their second game of the Championship, before rebounding strongly with an away win over England and back-to-back home victories over Wales and Scotland in Athlone.

Through the lens of Inpho, we take a trip down memory lane to look back on that memorable campaign.