Ireland’s Nine Try Win Witnessed By Record Crowd In Galway

Ireland secured their first victory of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations 2026 in fine style in front of a record crowd of 9,206 at a sunny Dexcom Stadium this evening.

An incredible seven try first half blitz that included a hatrick for Beibhinn Parsons and a try on debut for Robyn O’Connor saw Ireland lead 45-10 at half time. Emily Lane, Aoife Wafer and El Perry all added to the try tally in the first half.

Italy came out battling in the second half but Cliodhna Moloney McDonald and Brittany Hogan added two more tries to keep Ireland well ahead. Dannah O’Brien kicked six conversions to leave the final score 57-20.