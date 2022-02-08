41 Players Attend Ireland Women’s National Screening Camp

A group of 41 players attended Greg McWilliams ‘ first Ireland Women’s XVs National Team camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the weekend, as preparations begin in earnest for the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations .

The new Ireland Head Coach was joined by his Assistant Coach Niamh Briggs as the players were put through their paces over three days.

The screening camp group was made up of Energia All-Ireland League players who have impressed the Ireland Coaching Team in recent weeks.

Ireland open their 2022 Women’s Six Nations campaign against Wales at the RDS on Saturday, 26 March (kick-off 4.45pm), before travelling to France in round 2 on Saturday, April 2.

McWilliams’ side will play their second home game of the Championship against Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork on Sunday, April 10 (kick-off 5pm).

The penultimate weekend sees Ireland travel to face England on Sunday, April 24, before their final home match, against Scotland, is staged at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast on Saturday, April 30 (kick-off 8pm).

Tickets will go on sale this coming Monday, February 14.

IRELAND WOMEN’S 2022 NATIONAL SCREENING CAMP – PLAYERS INVITED:

Backs (20):

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC)

Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC)

Aoife Dalton (Tullamore RFC)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC)

Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC)

Emily McKeown (Naas RFC/Suttonians RFC)

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC)

Leah Tarpey (Tullamore RFC)

Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College RFC)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC)

Niamh Byrne (Railway Union RFC)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC)

Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Forwards (21):

Amanda McQuade (Railway Union RFC)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC)

Chloe Blackmore (Railway Union RFC)

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC)

Ciara O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC)

Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC)

Elaine Anthony (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC)

Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC)

Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC)

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate McCarthy (Railway Union RFC)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC)

Lisa-Marie Murphy (Galwegians RFC)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC)

Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Suttonians RFC)

Siobhan McCarthy (Railway Union RFC).