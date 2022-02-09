Ireland Squad Build Towards Paris Showdown

With just three days to go until a Guinness Six Nations showdown in Paris, the Ireland squad were back on the training pitch at Carton House on Wednesday morning.

Andy Farrell‘s side opened their Championship campaign with a bonus point win over Wales at Aviva Stadium but the page was quickly turned ahead of the Round 2 clash against France this Saturday (Kick-off 4.45pm Irish time, live on Virgin Media/ITV).

The Ireland Head Coach will name his Match Day 23 ahead of the team’s departure for Paris.

