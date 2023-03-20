Jump to main content

Ireland’s Grand Slam Weekend

20th March 2023 21:26

By Editor

Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam 18/3/2023

2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 5, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 18/3/2023 Ireland vs England Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam

St. Patrick’s weekend 2023 is one that will go down in Irish Rugby history as one of the greatest ever as Ireland secured the first ever Men’s and U20s Grand Slam double.

Relive those two magical days with a look back in photos, video and social media reaction.

Saturday, March 18th – The Story of Ireland’s Grand Slam Day

Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match - Dan Sheehan

Ireland 29 England 16 – Highlights

 

Jonathan Sexton

We've won a Grand Slam, it's a pinch yourself moment. You couldn't make it up really. It's the stuff of dreams. Growing up, all you wanted to do was play for Ireland, and for me, I don't know why, but I always wanted to captain Ireland.

The Trophy Lift

Sunday, March 20th, 2023 – Grand Slam Story of the Day

