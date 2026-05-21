Ireland Trio Feature In Women’s Six Nations Team Of The Championship

Ireland captain Erin King and two of her team-mates, Aoife Dalton and Aoife Wafer , have made the Capgemini Team of the Championship for the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations , following a public vote.

The influential trio have been recognised for their stellar performances during this year’s Six Nations, with King leading her country through their most successful campaign since 2020, Dalton rock solid again in the centre, and Wafer starring with five tries as their joint-top try scorer.

Following thousands of fan votes, it is electric flanker King’s first time to be included in the ultimate XV of the Championship. This was just the 22-year-old’s second Six Nations, and her first since a serious knee injury, and she finished it as the top tackler and jackler, along with scoring two tries.

Growing as a back-line leader with each game, Dalton joins Meg Jones, England’s Grand Slam-winning captain, in the Team of the Championship’s midfield for the second successive year.

Recently turned 23, the Clara woman has become a hugely dependable player for Scott Bemand’s side, on both sides of the ball. She racked up 373 match minutes, just behind King (385) and lynchpin out-half Dannah O’Brien who played the 400 across the five rounds.

Meanwhile, it is the third time in a row that Wafer has featured in the Team of the Championship. She was picked at blinside flanker the last two years, but gets the nod at number 8 this time, edging out France’s Léa Champon and England powerhouse Maddie Feaunati.

The Ballygarrett native, last year’s Player of the Championship, finished the 2026 Six Nations in brilliant fashion with back-to-back player-of-the-match awards and four tries in two games. A penetrating ball carrier, she made the post-contact metres across the competition.

The 2026 Team of the Championship selection is led by champions England with seven players picked following their successful title defence. Runners-up France are represented by four players, Ireland have three, and Italy’s standout back rower Francesca Sgorbini fills the openside berth.

Ireland also had three representatives in last year’s Team of the Championship – Neve Jones, Wafer, and Dalton. They had a record nine players shortlisted this year, with King, Wafer, Ellena Perry, Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Fiona Tuite, and Brittany Hogan nominated in the forwards, and Dalton, Emily Lane, and Béibhinn Parsons contending in the back-line.

2026 CAPGEMINI TEAM OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP:

15. Ellie Kildunne (England)

14. Anaïs Grando (France)

13. Meg Jones (England)

12. Aoife Dalton (Ireland)

11. Jess Breach (England)

10. Zoe Harrison (England)

9. Pauline Bourdon Sansus (France)

1. Ambre Mwayembe (France)

2. Amy Cokayne (England)

3. Sarah Bern (England)

4. Madoussou Fall Raclot (France)

5. Abi Burton (England)

6. Erin King (Ireland)

7. Francesca Sgorbini (Italy)

8. Aoife Wafer (Ireland)