Baloucoune Boosts Ulster By Returning For Challenge Cup Final
Robert Baloucoune’s quicker-than-expected recovery from an elbow injury has seen him parachuted straight into the Ulster team to play Montpellier in Friday’s EPCR Challenge Cup final at San Mamés Stadium (kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time). Final tickets are on sale here.
Baloucoune is one of four changes made by head coach Richie Murphy to the side that beat Exeter Chiefs 29-12 in the semi-final three weeks ago. Australian international Angus Bell, James Hume, and Harry Sheridan also come into the starting XV.
Replacing fellow international Jacob Stockdale who has had surgery on a facial fracture, it will be winger Baloucoune’s first appearance for province or country since damaging his left elbow during Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland in March.
With Iain Henderson suspended following his red card against the DHL Stormers, Nick Timoney will captain Ulster in Bilbao as they bid for their first title since 2006’s Celtic League success, and their first in European competition since David Humphreys lifted the Heineken Cup in 1999.
Departing Wallaby Bell will play his final game for Ulster, joining Ireland internationals Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole in the front row. Rob Herring, the province’s most-capped player, misses out due to a calf injury.
The 24-year-old Harry Sheridan pairs up with Cormac Izuchukwu in the engine room, and flanker David McCann has been passed fit, following a recent knee issue, to start in the back row alongside Timoney and in-form South African number 8 Juarno Augustus.
Half-backs Jack Murphy and Nathan Doak are reinstated after being used as replacements against Glasgow Warriors in the final round of the BKT United Rugby Championship. With a hamstring injury sidelining Stuart McCloskey, Hume and Jude Postlethwaite will combine in the centre.
Baloucoune was back in full training this week and will feature on the right wing. Zac Ward, Ulster’s top try scorer this season with 15 tries, including three in his last two outings, is stationed on the left, and full-back Michael Lowry completes the starting XV.
Opting for a five-three split on the bench, Murphy has James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, 23-year-old development lock Charlie Irvine, and Bryn Ward as the forward options.
Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, and Ethan McIlroy are the replacement backs for the Challenge Cup decider, as they were for the Exeter match. Flannery was also involved in Ulster’s 40-17 comeback victory over Montpellier in the tournament’s round of 16 in April 2024.
ULSTER (v Montpellier): Michael Lowry; Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Jude Postlethwaite, Zac Ward, Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan, Cormac Izuchukwu, David McCann, Nick Timoney (capt), Juarno Augustus.
Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Charlie Irvine, Bryn Ward, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Ethan McIlroy.