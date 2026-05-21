Baloucoune Boosts Ulster By Returning For Challenge Cup Final

Baloucoune is one of four changes made by head coach Richie Murphy to the side that beat Exeter Chiefs 29-12 in the semi-final three weeks ago. Australian international Angus Bell, James Hume, and Harry Sheridan also come into the starting XV.

Replacing fellow international Jacob Stockdale who has had surgery on a facial fracture, it will be winger Baloucoune’s first appearance for province or country since damaging his left elbow during Ireland’s Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland in March.

With Iain Henderson suspended following his red card against the DHL Stormers, Nick Timoney will captain Ulster in Bilbao as they bid for their first title since 2006’s Celtic League success, and their first in European competition since David Humphreys lifted the Heineken Cup in 1999.

Departing Wallaby Bell will play his final game for Ulster, joining Ireland internationals Tom Stewart and Tom O’Toole in the front row. Rob Herring, the province’s most-capped player, misses out due to a calf injury.

The 24-year-old Harry Sheridan pairs up with Cormac Izuchukwu in the engine room, and flanker David McCann has been passed fit, following a recent knee issue, to start in the back row alongside Timoney and in-form South African number 8 Juarno Augustus.