McCloskey And Moloney-MacDonald Take Top Honours At Rugby Players Ireland Awards

Ireland internationals Stuart McCloskey and Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald were this evening recognised by their fellow players at the 2026 Rugby Players Ireland Awards in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.

McCloskey received the OCC Consulting Men’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year award following a terrific season for Ulster and Ireland, while Moloney-MacDonald, fresh from helping Ireland to a memorable third place finish in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, was crowned the OCC Consulting Women’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year.

A hugely influential figure this year for both province and country, the award caps an extraordinary campaign for centre McCloskey, who edged out fellow Triple Crown winners Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan, and last year’s Players’ Player of the Year and British & Irish Lions Player of the Series, Tadhg Beirne.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Bangor man said: “I’m not sure there’s any world in which I would have imagined myself receiving this award this time last year.

“I’ve really enjoyed this season and having the opportunity to test myself against the very best in the game. I’m also honoured to share the field with many great players, and to have this acknowledgment from them is very special.”

Meanwhile, Moloney-MacDonald, who recently won her 50th Ireland cap, was honoured as the Women’s Player’ Player of the Year, beating out stiff competition from fellow nominees Eve Higgins and Brittany Hogan.

Earning an international recall in 2024 after a three-year hiatus, the Galway native has brought invaluable experience to Scott Bemand’s young and exciting Ireland squad which played in front of a 31,294-strong record home crowd at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Reacting to her award success, Moloney-MacDonald said: “It feels like I’ve had two different careers with Ireland. It hasn’t been an easy road at times but the team is now in a great place and well positioned to become a real force at the top of the Women’s game.

“I’m proud to have played my part over the years and while this award feels like a full circle moment, I know there’s plenty of road in the journey to go.”

Despite a big European weekend on the horizon, many of the biggest names in Irish Rugby were present on the night as hosts Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble reflected on a memorable season across the professional game.

The Zurich Contribution to Irish Society award was presented to retiring Connacht out-half Jack Carty in recognition of his continued advocacy and community engagement, as well as his work across ‘Tackle Your Feelings’ and other charitable causes.

A firm advocate of Rugby Players Ireland’s work, Carty was also recognised for the way in which he has prepared for life beyond the game through the establishment of his businesses, Cognitive Blends and Project Padel.

The MSL Mercedes Benz Ballsbridge Men’s 15s Try of the Year went to Robert Baloucoune for his Six Nations debut try against Italy, while Eve Higgins claimed the AIB Women’s 15s Try of the Year honour following her excellent intercept score against Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Nominated in three different categories, Robyn O’Connor prevailed as the Energia Women’s 15s Young Player of the Year after a breakthrough season that included two Six Nations tries, while impressive Ulster back rower Bryn Ward was named the Nevin Spence Men’s 15s Young Player of the Year.

Further accolades on the night saw Megan Burns announced as the TritonLake Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, and Ireland’s successful pursuit of another Triple Crown was the Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Moment of the Year with McCloskey’s dramatic chase-down tackle against England serving as the defining image of the campaign.

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, commented: “It may not be a season that immediately stands out in the public consciousness, but when you step back and look at what was achieved, there is a huge amount to be proud of.

“Ireland came within touching distance of a Men’s Six Nations title, broke attendance records in the Women’s game, and now has two provinces preparing for European Cup finals this weekend.

“To consistently reach those standards, an enormous amount of work takes place behind the scenes. That is what makes these awards so meaningful. To be recognised by your peers remains one of the highest honours in the game. Congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and nominees whose efforts continue to drive Irish Rugby forward.”

2026 RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND AWARDS – LIST OF WINNERS & NOMINEES:

OCC Consulting Men’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year

Winner: Stuart McCloskey

Nominees: Tadhg Beirne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan

OCC Consulting Women’s 15s Players’ Player of the Year

Winner: Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald

Nominees: Eve Higgins, Brittany Hogan

Nevin Spence Men’s 15s Young Player of the Year

Winner: Nevin Spence

Nominees: Billy Bohan, Joshua Kenny

Energia Women’s 15s Young Player of the Year

Winner: Robyn O’Connor

Nominees: Dannah O’Brien, Katie Whelan

MSL Mercedes Benz Ballsbridge Men’s 15s Try of the Year

Winner: Robert Baloucoune (Ireland v Italy)

Nominees: Dan Kelly (Munster v Glasgow Warriors), Tommy O’Brien (Ireland v Scotland first try)

AIB Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Winner: Eve Higgins (Ireland v Japan)

Nominees: Robyn O’Connor (Ireland v Italy), Béibhinn Parsons (Ireland v Italy third try)

TritonLake Women’s Sevens Player of the Year

Winner: Megan Burns

Nominees: Alana McInerney, Robyn O’Connor

Zurich Contribution to Irish Society Award

Jack Carty

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Moment of the Year

Ireland Men’s team chasing down the Triple Crown – accepted by Stuart McCloskey