Bealham One Of Connacht’s Changes For Edinburgh Encounter

Ireland prop Finlay Bealham will make his first start since late March when Connacht take on Edinburgh in Friday’s BKT United Rugby Championship final round match at Hive Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm).

Bealham is one of three changes to the team that beat Munster 26-7 in Galway last Saturday, with the injured Dylan Tierney-Martin and Darragh Murray replaced by Eoin de Buitléar and Joe Joyce, respectively.

Connacht head into the game in ninth place, just one point outside of the top eight, and must win in Edinburgh and hope that results elsewhere go in their favour to secure a quarter-final place.

Fresh from signing his first professional contract, 20-year-old prop Billy Bohan is retained in the starting line-up, along with the in-form back row trio of captain Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton, and Sean Jansen, their try-scoring player-of-the-match in round 17.

Second row Josh Murphy completes the pack for Stuart Lancaster’s men, who have won seven of their last eight URC matches stretching back to January. That includes victories at Zebre Parma, Ulster, and the DHL Stormers.

Winning in Scotland has proven difficult for them, though, with just one successful trip in their last nine, overcoming Edinburgh 37-26 at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in October 2020.

Josh Ioane and Ben Murphy will lead an unchanged back-line for the westerners as they look to end Edinburgh’s three-match winning run in the URC. The Scots have only lost twice at home all season, to the Vodacom Bulls in January and Ulster in March.

Ballina native Harry West continues at outside centre alongside Bundee Aki, for his 10th start of the current campaign. The versatile 23-year-old back has also lined out at full-back and on the right wing.

The back-three is again anchored by New Zealander Sam Gilbert, Connacht’s top scorer in the URC with 78 points, with the wing berths filled by Ireland international Shayne Bolton, a try scorer against Munster last time out, and Shane Jennings.

Academy hooker Mikey Yarr, who turns 21 next month, will make his senior debut for the province if introduced from the bench. David O’Connor has also been drafted into the matchday 23.

Speaking ahead of the must-win meeting with 12th-placed Edinburgh, head coach Lancaster said: “Our objective is very clear tomorrow – we will do all we can to get the win we need, and then see what happens after that.

“We’ve lost Dylan and Darragh through injury but we’re confident in the depth of the wider squad, which has been building each week along with our performances.

“I hear there’s a massive travelling support heading over which I’m sure will give all the lads a big lift too.”

CONNACHT (v Edinburgh): Sam Gilbert; Shane Jennings, Harry West, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Ben Murphy; Billy Bohan, Eoin de Buitléar, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Mikey Yarr, Peter Dooley, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Jack Carty, Seán Naughton.