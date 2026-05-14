Aviva Partners With Period Care Company Riley

Aviva has announced a new partnership with award-winning Irish period care company Riley to provide free period products at Aviva Stadium. The initiative aims to remove a practical barrier by ensuring essential period products are available in key locations in Aviva Stadium.

Period care stations will be installed in female and accessible bathrooms, as well as in player and referee dressing rooms.

With over one million people attending events at Aviva Stadium in 2025, the initiative will reach a very large audience, providing access to essential products across almost 100 bathrooms and key sporting facilities. It sets a strong benchmark for delivering inclusive period care at scale in sporting and entertainment venues in Ireland.

The announcement comes as Aviva Stadium prepares to host the Ireland v Scotland Women’s Six Nations match this Sunday, 17 May, the first standalone Women’s Six Nations fixture to be staged at the venue. The game is expected to be the highest attended women’s international rugby match held at Aviva Stadium, with the only previous fixture taking place in 2014 as part of a double header with the men’s team. As interest in women’s sport continues to grow, the initiative reflects Aviva and Riley’s commitment to ensuring that live sporting environments evolve to meet the needs of everyone attending, playing and officiating.

Riley’s products are made with 100% organic cotton, are plastic free, and are produced with a strong focus on minimising environmental impact. This aligns with Aviva’s wider sustainability ambitions and commitment to practical actions that support both people equity and environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Caroline Cummins, Sponsorship Manager at Aviva Ireland said: “Anyone who has ever been caught out at an event knows how stressful it can be to realise there’s no access to period products when you need them. Too often, this means people can’t enjoy sport, concerts or live events, or feel forced to leave early.

“As long-standing supporters of women’s football and rugby, we want to play our part to ensure Aviva Stadium is a place where inclusion is backed up by practical action. By partnering with Riley, we’re helping to normalise period care in public spaces and ensure that inclusion is visible, practical and long lasting”.

Fiona Parfrey, Co-Founder of Riley said: “Access to period products shouldn’t depend on where you are or what you’re doing. Period care is a basic part of inclusion, yet too often it’s overlooked in public spaces.

Our partnership with Aviva has already made a real impact by showing what’s possible when organisations take meaningful action. By bringing free, sustainable period products to Aviva Stadium, we’re helping make thoughtful, inclusive public venues the standard — not the exception.

Together, we can change the game and ensure that sport and live events are places where everyone is supported, considered and valued.”

Aviva research, conducted among 500 people examines the impact that limited access to period products and ongoing stigma can have on participation in sport, live events and social activities:

· 82% have struggled to find period products in a public venue when they needed them

· 62% have had to leave a sports event, concert or social activity early due to lack of access to period products

· 82% have skipped, reduced, or changed their involvement in exercise because they felt unprepared for their period

· 85% agree that period stigma affects confidence to take part in sport

· Only 38% believe public venues do enough to support the needs of people who menstruate

· 86% say free, accessible period products at public venues would improve their overall experience