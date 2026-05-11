Academy Graduate Bohan Pens Three-Year Deal With Connacht

Connacht Rugby has announced that Academy prop Billy Bohan has signed a three-year senior contract from the start of next season.

A Year 2 member of the Connacht Academy and still only 20 years of age, Bohan has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent months.

He picked up his first senior cap with the province in the EPCR Challenge Cup meeting with Black Lion in December, winning a scrum penalty in his first involvement of the game.

Since his debut for Stuart Lancaster’s side, he has established himself as a mainstay in the matchday 23, making 13 appearances, including eight starts.

Bohan’s performances in the early part of 2026 also earned him a call-up to the Ireland squad for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, as well as a start for the Ireland XV against England ‘A’ at Thomond Park in February.

The Kildare native becomes the fourth player to graduate from Connacht’s Academy to the professional ranks this year, alongside Fiachna Barrett, Seán Naughton, and Matthew Victory.

Speaking about his first senior deal with Connacht, he said: “The last six months have been a bit of a whirlwind for me, so I’m thrilled to sign my first professional contract with the club I love.

“I want to thank Eric (Elwood) and all the Academy staff for everything they’ve done for me during my two years in the Academy, and to Stuart (Lancaster) and the coaches for the trust they’ve placed in me and giving me an opportunity to impress.

“I’ll do everything I can to keep contributing to the squad and the province, both this season and into the future.”

Meanwhile, Connacht Rugby has also confirmed the players who are leaving the province at the end of the season.

As previously announced, legendary figures Denis Buckley and Jack Carty will end their long association with their home province, while Joe Joyce and Matthew Devine will move to Gloucester and Ulster, respectively.

Also leaving the province are Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Peter Dooley, David Hawkshaw, Chay Mullins, Oisín McCormack, and Temi Lasisi.

Connacht head coach Lancaster commented: “On behalf of the coaching staff and the wider organisation, I want to thank every one of the departing players for their efforts and contributions, not just this season but over the course of their time with us.

“They have each made their own positive impact on rugby in Connacht, and I wish them every health and happiness in whatever the future may hold for them.”

As is tradition, Connacht paid tribute to all the departing players in a short presentation after their final home game of the season, Saturday’s 26-7 derby victory over Munster at Dexcom Stadium.